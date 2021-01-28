Gov. Wolf to outline 2021 agenda, prioritizing COVID-19 recovery in PA

The press conference will be streamed live at 11 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is holding a press conference Thursday morning to outline his administration’s 2021 agenda for the state.

The agenda will prioritize Pennsylvania’s path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference will be streamed live at 11 a.m. in the video above.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,874 positive cases of COVID-19 and 222 more deaths. That brought the statewide total to 818,369 cases and 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

