Gov. Wolf supports Allegheny County’s decision to close bars and other restrictions

(WKBN) – On Sunday, Allegheny County officials announced over a video update that they will be closing bars and the consumption of alcohol at restaurants.

While restaurants will stay open, alcohol will not be served on-site except for take-out.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the decision was made after an increase of cases over the past two days.

The Allegheny Health Department noted the hotspots included bars and travel.

In response, Allegheny County officials are enforcing masks in restaurants, except for when food arrives, and encourage outdoor seating.

Governor Tom Wolf commended the Allegheny County Executive and Health Department for the additional mitigations the county is putting in place in response to significant COVID-19 case increases over the past few days.

Wolf emphasized that the situation in Allegheny County is a reminder for the entire state to follow mask-wearing and other mitigation requirements.

The majority of new cases in the county are in people age 19-49, with an average age of 27.

Gov. Wolf issued the following statement Sunday: