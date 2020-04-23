Gov. Wolf reveals 3-phase approach to reopen Pennsylvania

County by county, the state will slowly move through these phases, tentatively starting May 8

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf discussed his three-phase approach to reopening Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The phases are divided into red, yellow and green. Wolf said county by county, the state will slowly move through these phases, tentatively starting May 8.

Currently, Pennsylvania is in the red phase. Its purpose is to minimize the spread of COVID-19:

All nonessential businesses are closed

Restrictions for people in prisons and those living in facilities together

Students are learning from home

Most daycares are closed

Stay-at-home orders in place

Large gatherings prohibited

Restaurants and bars limited to carryout and delivery only

Only life-sustaining travel is encouraged

The next phase is yellow. Its purpose is to begin powering the economy back up while making sure the spread of the disease is contained as much as possible:

If an employee can work from home, they should continue doing so

Businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders

Daycares will open with worker and building safety orders

Restrictions in place for prisons and those living in facilities together

Students still learning from home

Stay-at-home restrictions lifted

Gatherings of more than 25 people prohibited

In-person retail is allowed; curbside and delivery is preferred

Gyms, spas, casinos and theaters remain closed

Restaurants and bars still limited to carryout and delivery only

Eventually, Pennsylvanians will enter into the green phase, which eases most restrictions. Still, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone must follow guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.