Gov. Wolf gives OK for some schools and colleges to open in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that some schools in the state can open this summer, some as soon as June 5.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) said elementary and secondary schools in the state’s yellow and green phases can resume in-person instruction and activities beginning July 1 under a phased reopening approach.

Colleges, universities, tech schools and other post-secondary education schools and adult basic education programs can resume in-person instruction on June 5. They, too, must have a health and safety plan in place.

Schools must develop a health and safety plan based on CDC guidelines and the state health department.

Plans must then be approved by local boards of education, submitted to the PDE and posted to the school district’s website for public inspection before the start of school.

“As school leaders resume instruction in the 2020-21 school year, the department recognizes the need for preliminary guidance to aid in planning for a return to in-person instruction, delivery of services and resumption of extracurricular activities,” said Pa. Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

Guidance documents were released on Wednesday, giving school leaders a starting point to begin with for reopening their classrooms.

Some of the guidance includes:

Identifying a pandemic coordinator or team to lead response efforts

Steps to protect high-risk children and staff

Temperature checks

Processes for monitoring students and staff for symptoms

Guidelines for hygiene practices

Processes for cleaning and disinfecting

Guidelines for the use of face masks

Protocols for social distancing

Procedures for restricting large gatherings

“School districts have to communicate a remediation plan should individuals be diagnosed or exhibit the conditions associated with COVID-19,” Rivera said.

State officials said guidance will evolve as further research is conducted.