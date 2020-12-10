LIVE NOW: Gov. Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine holding virtual press conference to provide update on COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine are holding a virtual press conference to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
They are expected to announce new mitigation efforts to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as Pennsylvania is seeing the highest spike in new cases it’s ever seen throughout the pandemic.
This comes one day after Governor Wolf announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation at his home.
