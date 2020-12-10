LIVE NOW: Gov. Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine holding virtual press conference to provide update on COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Tyler Galaskas

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine are holding a virtual press conference to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

They are expected to announce new mitigation efforts to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as Pennsylvania is seeing the highest spike in new cases it’s ever seen throughout the pandemic.

This comes one day after Governor Wolf announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation at his home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com