Gov. DeWine, wife have nasal swab tests done during COVID-19 news briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine said Ohioans need to stay focused, wear masks and keep social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Encouraging the community to be tested for the coronavirus, DeWine and his wife, Fran, had nasal swab tests done during a press conference on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted was also tested.

They will get the results later, but DeWine wants Ohioans to understand that they still need to slow down the virus spread.

“Bringing this economy back, bringing jobs back is so very, very important. The number one thing that will stop us from moving forward is if Ohioans see outbreaks in their community, and we need to continue to do the minimal things that we’ve been doing,” DeWine said.

The governor said guidelines are coming soon for schools, but they will have some flexibility since each one is different.

Husted reminded Ohioans that an order prohibiting large gathers is still in place, but firework shows are allowed.

He encouraged you to watch them from your porch or from a car.