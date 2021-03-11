WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine delivers remarks at Springfield vaccination site

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine is visiting Clark County’s COVID-19 vaccination site at the Upper Valley Mall Thursday at 10 a.m.

DeWine has visited other sites across in the Miami Valley, including Bethesda Temple in Dayton.

Thursday also marks the start of Phase 1D and Phase 2B, which were announced Monday. This opened vaccine eligibility up for those who are 50 and older, as well as people who suffer from type 2 diabetes and end-state renal disease.

Just one week ago DeWine announced during a statewide address that when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.

We will livestream DeWine’s visit in the player above and will update the story throughout.