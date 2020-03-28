Gov. DeWine updates on PPE shortage for healthcare workers

(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was joined by Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted again Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Acton said that data is showing how social distancing is helping to flatten the curve of infections.

She also emphasized that the peak of COVID-19 cases would be higher if they did not take action sooner.

DeWine updated Ohio on the personal protective equipment shortage for healthcare workers.

He said that one lab has developed a new technology that would sterilize masks so that they can be reused.

Two of the machines would be for the state and others would be sent to other states as well.

DeWine pleaded with the FDA to approve this so it can be put into use right away.

He also pleaded with other companies and people to use their resources to help with the shortage.

“These are the items that we need. These are the items that we are asking you to help us with. If you are a manufacturer and you can make any of this stuff, we need to hear from you right away,” DeWine said.

He also gave the ten most important items needed in no particular order.

DeWine is asking anyone who can make these items to reach out through the email together@governor.ohio.gov

Husted said that Ohio Public Broadcasting will be airing educational television.

This is geared toward students who don’t have internet access and have had trouble keeping up with schoolwork while they have been closed.

The governor also said that there will not be a briefing Sunday afternoon unless there is urgent news.

You can see statewide and county-by-county totals recorded by the Ohio Department of Health by clicking here.