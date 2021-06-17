Gov. DeWine to talk to latest Vax-A-Million winners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine will be talking to the latest winners in Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery.

DeWine will be talking with Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County, who is this week’s $1 million winner, and Sean Horning from Cincinnati who is this week’s scholarship winner.

So far, Mark Cline, of Union County, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, have won the first three of five $1 million prizes, while Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, Joseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village, have won full-ride scholarships to an Ohio-run university or college of their choice.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday. You can watch it here on nbc4i.com, on the NBC4 Facebook page, or on the NBC4 app.