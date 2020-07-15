Gov. DeWine to hold rare evening address on COVID-19 in the state

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a rare evening address Wednesday to talk about COVID-19 in the state.

The address begins at 5:30 p.m. We will carry the event live on WKBN TV 27 as well and on the WKBN mobile app and WKBN.com.

At the beginning of the pandemic, DeWine held daily briefings at 2 p.m. for nearly three months. In late June. those briefings were staggered through the week and now, an evening address has been scheduled.

Ohio has seen a surge in coronavirus cases as schools begin to lay out their reopening plans in the fall.

New York announced this week that travelers from Ohio must now quarantine for 14 days after entering the state. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Ohio is among the hot spot states for which he is targeting the order.

Most recent numbers in Ohio show 67,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported since March. There have been 3,069 deaths and 9,049 hospitalizations.

Locally, cases have increased. Trumbull County is now at the “Red Level” for coronavirus and masks are required in public places.

Testing has ramped up in the state with many asymptomatic people getting tested among those experiencing symptoms.

Youngstown City Schools announced they are planning for an all online fall start this year, while other districts are laying out their plans as they are finalized. Some are calling for a blend of in-class and online learning.