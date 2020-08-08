Gov. DeWine tests negative again for coronavirus

Governor Mike DeWine went to Twitter Saturday to say that he had tested negative again

(WKBN) – After testing negative on his second coronavirus test Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine went to Twitter Saturday to say that he had tested negative again.

According to DeWine’s office, both he and First Lady Fran DeWine were given a PCR test by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Saturday.

Both tests came back negative.

Today, Fran and I were tested again for #COVID19. @OSUWexMed administered the PCR tests, and the results for both tests were negative. Thank you to everyone who sent along good wishes for our family and staff! We're #InThisTogetherOhio! — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 8, 2020

DeWine first announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 just before going to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

The second test was a PCR test, which looks for the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19. The governor’s office said this test is extremely sensitive.

The PCR tests for DeWine, Fran and staff members were run two times Thursday afternoon. They came back negative both times.

