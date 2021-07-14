Gov. DeWine signs bill that bans schools and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor DeWine Wednesday signed a bill that includes a provision banning schools and universities from requiring vaccines approved for use under an emergency use authorization.
The original version of House Bill 244 dealt with educational opportunities and enrollment for children of military members.
An amendment to the bill says schools can not “discriminate against an individual who has not received a vaccine described in division (B)(1) of this section, including by requiring the individual to engage in or refrain from engaging in activities or precautions that differ from the activities or precautions of an individual who has received such a vaccine.”
The rule applies to public schools and universities, but not associated hospitals.
