Gov. DeWine says virus hospitalizations take worrisome turn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is worried about how many people are being treated in hospitals for coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is the highest it’s been since the pandemic began.

“Lives are at stake. We worry about hospitals filling up. We worry about long-term health issues for those that recover,” DeWine said. “Today, we are seeing the spread virtually everywhere.”

In the last 24 hours, 216 people have been hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. That’s the biggest one-day increase since March and April.

Sixty-nine of Ohio’s 88 counties now meet the CDC’s definition of high incidence by case rate per 100,000 population.

Mahoning County is among them.

“We can change this by more of us wearing masks, more of us avoiding being in situations where they can be spread, avoiding large gathering of people. Just really be careful. We can turn this down. We can turn the heat down,” DeWine said.

DeWine brought on Dr. Andy Thomas to talk about hospital capacity. He says that every hospital he’s talked to believes they can manage these numbers right now.

“At some point, if the numbers just continue to rise and rise, we’ll run into some difficult decisions,” Thomas said.

The Governor is also worried about your child’s education. Many districts are scaling back from fully in-person learning, to remote or hybrid models due to community spread.

“We owe it to our children. We owe it to their future. We owe it to our state’s future to fight back against this virus and not accept this as something that just has to be. It doesn’t have to be this way” DeWine said.

