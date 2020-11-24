Gov. DeWine: Ohio’s ICUs seeing numbers like never before… days out from Thanksgiving

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, doors to a COVID-19 treatment unit at UW Health in Madison, Wis., caution hospital personnel and visitors. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Last Thursday over 3,800 COVID patients were in the hospital

(WTRF) — Ohio’s ICUs are seeing more COVID-19 patients than ever before.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is now directly speaking to residents – hospitals are overwhelmed leading up to the notorious holiday for family gatherings.

That number surpassed 4,000 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and over 1,000 are in the ICU.

We are at 4,350 patients as of today. This a 59 percent increase from just two weeks ago. We also currently have 1,079 patients who are in the ICU. Which is far higher than what we’ve seen so far during this pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine

With Thanksgiving expected to draw a crowd, the governor introduced a new graphic asking, “Guess who’s coming to dinner?”

The answer: More than just yourself. Governor DeWine says this graphic implies others’ germs are visiting the dinner table even if they aren’t invited in person.

He urges the public to keep your loved ones in mind, and at a safe distance, this Thursday as COVID-19 continues to ravage Buckeye State hospitals.