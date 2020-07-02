Gov. DeWine lists Trumbull County as having high level of COVID-19 exposure and spread

The Ohio governor has come up with a color public emergency system to show what the coronavirus risk is in each county

(WKBN) – Trumbull County has been given a Level 3 COVID-19 alert level, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday, meaning there is a very high exposure and spread.

DeWine is recommending people in Trumbull County limit activities as much as possible and wear a mask when they go out, as well as follow all other current health orders.

These public emergency levels are determined by seven indicators:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not in congregate cases

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

ICU bed occupancy

Receiving a Level 3 public emergency means the county has triggered four or five of the seven indicators.

There are currently seven Ohio counties at Level 3.

Mahoning County is at Level 2 because it has triggered two or three of the seven indicators. There is increased risk of exposure and spread, and a growing number of cases. People in Mahoning County should exercise a high degree of caution and follow all current health orders.

There are currently 28 Ohio counties at Level 2.

Columbiana County is at Level 1 because it’s triggered zero or one of the seven indicators. There is active exposure and spread, and a moderate number of cases. People there should still follow all current health orders.

There are currently 53 Ohio counties at Level 1.

As of now, there are no counties at Level 4, which would indicate severe exposure and spread. However, Franklin County — where Columbus is located — is close to reaching that level.