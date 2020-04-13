Gov. DeWine issues restrictions on in-person liquor sales in Ohio counties, including in the Valley

Gov. DeWine states the order is necessary because he has received multiple reports of people coming into these counties from Pennsylvania

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order prohibiting in-person sales of liquor to anyone without an Ohio license to six counties in Ohio to help spread COVID-19.

Those counties are:

Ashtabula

Trumbull

Mahoning

Columbiana

Jefferson

Belmont

The sales of liquor in these counties will be restricted during the course of the epidemic.

Gov. DeWine states the order is necessary because he has received multiple reports of people coming into these counties from Pennsylvania.

“Any other time we would love to have visitors from Pennsylvania but during this time, those who are coming in to buy liquor are creating a health hazard and that’s something we have to take action., said Gov. DeWine

Pennsylvania closed state own liquor stores on March 16.