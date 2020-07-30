Gov. DeWine expected to talk more about school reopening plans at Thursday briefing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – We could get a better picture Thursday of what the school year will look like across the state after Governor Mike DeWine gives a 2 p.m. coronavirus briefing.

During Tuesday’s briefing, DeWine touched on school reopening plans. He pointed to two districts in Ohio, which are five miles apart, and how they are handling back to school plans. One is going completely online while the other is bringing all students back to the classroom.

“I don’t think any of us have the information at this time to know which of those decisions is the right decision or the wrong decision,” DeWine said. “We’ve given districts some guidelines, and we may add to that guidance on Thursday.”

DeWine said districts have been given the freedom to make their own decisions on what the new school year will look like. Many have chosen varying degrees of online and in-person instruction.

“We have schools, we have superintendents, we have school boards, we have parents who are trying to figure out what this world is going to look like in four weeks, three weeks when we start back to school and no one can tell them. I can’t tell them. No one can tell them,” DeWine said. “They are having to make difficult decisions.”

How well the virus in contained over the next few weeks will ultimately play a role in what the new school year will look like, regardless of whether districts have already released a return to school plan.

“I hope, if we pull together as Ohioans over the next two, three, four weeks, we can remove some of this ambiguity. We can remove some of this uncertainty,” DeWine said.

DeWine announced Tuesday that childcare providers can return to their normal capacity and operations with health safety guidelines. He added that there was concern that parents who have no other options for childcare may revert to less than ideal situations and mentioned relying on grandparents that may have a greater risk for the virus.