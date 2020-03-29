Gov. DeWine: Disappointed in FDA’s limited use of life-saving technology

The technology has the capability to sterilize up to 160,000 masks a day in Ohio alone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted expressed deep disappointment in the FDA’s decision to limit the use of new technology to sterilize needed surgical masks in the state of Ohio and other states.

The FDA authorized the Columbus-based Battelle to sterilize only 10,000 masks per day in the state. The technology has the capability to sterilize up to 160,000 masks a day in Ohio alone.

The limited authorization also prevents Battelle’s headquarters from sending its ground-breaking technology to other states that need it most.

“The FDA’s decision to severely limit the use of this life-saving technology is nothing short of reckless. Battelle’s innovative technology has the capability to protect healthcare professionals and first responders in Ohio and across the country, but in this time of crisis, the FDA has decided not to support those who are risking their lives to save others. This is a matter of life and death. I am not only disappointed by this development, but I’m also stunned that the FDA would decline to do all it can to protect this country’s frontline workers in this serious time of need.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Battelle had intended to send one machine to New York City and one to Stony Brook, New York, which would have allowed for sterilization of up to 160,000 masks each day for for the state’s healthcare workers.

Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted pledge to continue fighting for increased use of this life-saving technology.