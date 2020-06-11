Gov. DeWine: COVID-19 testing opens up to everyone, regardless of symptoms

The state is encouraging anyone who wants a test to reach out to their health care provider or a local testing location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced that anyone who wants a COVID-19 test will now be able to receive one.

The governor made the announcement during a news briefing Thursday afternoon. According to DeWine, testing will be available even if you are low-risk or not showing symptoms.

The state is encouraging anyone who wants a test to reach out to their health care provider or a local testing location.

We’re encouraging anyone that wants a test to talk to their health care provider or contact a testing location to arrange a test. By understanding who is sick, whether they are showing symptoms or not, we are able to better prevent the spread of the #COVID19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 11, 2020

To view an interactive map of testing locations in the state, click here.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 40,004 COVID-19 cases in the state, leading to 2,490 deaths and 6,753 hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.