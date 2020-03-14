Girl Scouts’ cookie sales, events affected by coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this March 1, 2010 file photo, workers unload trucks containing thousands of cases of Girl Scout cookies at the Chapel Hill Mall in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. It’s Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 22-24, 2019, in New Hampshire. Gov. Chris Sununu made the proclamation on Feb. 20, honoring Girl Scouts for investing in the future of girls. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)

(WKBN) – The Girl Scouts of North East Ohio is limiting Scouting activities, like public cookie sales, after orders made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Council-sponsored Girl Scout Cookie booths are suspended temporarily, although they may be rescheduled next month. Cookie sales will continue through the Girl Scouts’ online cookie sale website. All orders will be delivered or arranged for porch pickups, as long as “social distancing” and hygiene practices outlined by the CDC are followed.

A cookie relief fund has been established for troops with unsold cookies as a result of the pandemic, as the money goes back to Girl Scout programs.

All Girl Scout events with more than 25 participants will be canceled, and refunds will be issued to participants.

Troops and service units may continue to meet either virtually or in-person (groups of 25 people or fewer), provided they follow the guidelines regarding social distancing and hygiene practices outlined by the CDC.