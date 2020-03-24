Girl Scouts are asking help to donate cookies to first responders

FILE – In this March 1, 2010 file photo, workers unload trucks containing thousands of cases of Girl Scout cookies at the Chapel Hill Mall in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. It’s Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 22-24, 2019, in New Hampshire. Gov. Chris Sununu made the proclamation on Feb. 20, honoring Girl Scouts for investing in the future of girls. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WKBN) – The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are asking for help to donate cookies to first responders.

Since the spread of COVID-19 has rapidly increased, the Girl Scouts have suspended booth sales, leaving troops with numerous cases of cookies they intended to sell to help reach their goals.

They are now asking for people to buy the boxes online to donate to first responders in the region.

“This is a crucial time to support Girl Scouts,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Our Girl Scouts have been working hard to reach their goals, and now they’re working on one more: Supporting the people on the front lines of providing health care to individuals. Please consider making a donation today to help us help them.”

Troops across the nation are ready to get donations to the first responders working to combat COVID-19.