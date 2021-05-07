Giant Eagle shifts to walk-in COVID vaccine administration

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Appointments are no longer needed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Giant Eagle pharmacies.

Beginning Monday, May 10, eligible patients who are 18 years or older can visit their local Giant Eagle pharmacy with a valid form of ID and their medical insurance information and receive a vaccine.

Vaccine administration will be done during pharmacy hours, which may vary by location.

Specific appointment times will no longer be available.

For more information, reach out to your local Giant Eagle pharmacy or visit www.GiantEagle.com/covid.

