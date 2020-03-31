Giant Eagle reports positive COVID-19 case at Boardman store

The case at 476 Boardman-Canfield Road was confirmed on March 30

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Giant Eagle reported a positive case of COVID-19 stemming from its Boardman store.

The case was included on Giant Eagle’s website, which has been tracking cases and updating the public on its cleaning efforts.

The case at 476 Boardman-Canfield Road was confirmed on March 30, though the individual was last in the store on March 25. Since then, the store has been sanitized and remains open.

Giant Eagle also reported cases at another Ohio store and two stores in Pennsylvania, though those weren’t local.

Giant Eagle previously announced actions taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including putting up Plexiglass and social distancing floor indicators at check-out lines. The stores are also closing at 9 p.m. so workers can sanitize them.