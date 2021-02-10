Getting COVID-19 multiple times may be more common than we thought, Cleveland Clinic study shows

It turns out, the "one and done" mentality may not be totally accurate

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – COVID-19 reinfections are being looked at more closely as new variants of the virus spread.

A Cleveland Clinic doctor authored a published report studying virus reinfection in ferrets. The research found animals could be reinfected unless they carried a strong immunity to the virus.

“On the other hand, animals carrying medium level or low level of immunity, they can be readily reinfected and can also transmit to other animals,” Dr. Jae Jung said.

Although reinfection is less common, doctors said it’s important for people to not let their guards down, and continue to wear masks and follow public health measures in order to protect themselves and others.