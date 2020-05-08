Geneva mother thankful to be home after spending 7 weeks in hospital battling COVID-19

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — With a huge smile on her face, 51-year-old Stacey Unsinger answered her cell phone Thursday morning from her home.

“It’s been 7 and a half weeks since I have been at my house,” Unsinger, a mother of four told FOX 8. “It’s good to be here.”

Unsinger was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. She was admitted to University Hospitals in Cleveland and spent several days in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator. After a couple more weeks in the hospital, she was transferred to a rehabilitation center.

“This is a very serious virus,” Unsinger said. “I know some people say it’s just the flu. It’s more than that, trust me. It was terrifying.”

Unsinger said she has an autoimmune disease and was worried about getting COVID-19. She was careful but says she got the disease sometime in mid-March.

She is relieved to say she has now recovered.

“I was nervous coming home because I didn’t know how I would do, but I did good,” Unsinger said.

When she returned home with her husband Lee on Wednesday, she was surprised to find her front yard decorated with balloons and messages of love from friends and people she doesn’t even know.

She said she will forever be grateful for the love and support of her family and for the excellent care she received at University Hospitals.

“They are the most astonishing nurses I have ever encountered in my lifetime,” Unsinger said. “There wasn’t one person that wasn’t kind and compassionate and loving toward me. They prayed with me. Everyone there, the doctors, everyone, was just amazing.”

She said she also appreciated everyone else who prayed for her recovery.

“Those prayers worked,” Unsinger said. “I am home.”