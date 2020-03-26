Geneva mother hospitalized with COVID-19; family urges others to know the signs and symptoms

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) – A Geneva mother of four, who tested positive for COVID-19, is now on a ventilator and in a medically-induced coma at a Cleveland hospital.

“She’s got 100% of my friends and everybody praying for her and I know it’s helping,” said Don Babich, the father of Stacey Unsinger.

Babich told the I-TEAM when he last saw his daughter on March 10 she was doing fine. He said she got sick last week.

“I was put in quarantine too, but I have no symptoms,” Babich said, adding that he is very worried about his daughter.

“She is doing much better and like I said it’s been 36 hours since they started a new drug on her and last night she showed a very slight improvement after they put her on her stomach to ease her breathing,” Babich said.

Stacey’s niece, Sarah Vansickle, said the family is worried and it’s difficult because no one can visit her.

“Her husband is very upset because he can’t be by her side,” Vansickle said. “I can’t even imagine how that feels not to be by your significant other’s side at this time and not knowing what is going to happen.”

Vansickle said her aunt spoke to her by phone before her symptoms got worse. She said her aunt wanted to urge people to listen to health officials and do what they can to help stop the spread of the virus.

“She told me to reach out to as many people as possible to get her story out and to make sure they know the signs and symptoms,” Vansickle said. “When she was still good she was telling people to just spread the message and pray.”

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 typically include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms may appear within 2-14 days after exposure. If you develop emergency warning signs, you’re urged to get medical attention immediately.

Emergency warning signs include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

More information on coronavirus here