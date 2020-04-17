Geneva mother hospitalized for COVID-19 calls virus ‘evil’, reflects on near-death experience

“It was just horrible, for a lack of a better word, it’s evil,” Unsinger said

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — A woman diagnosed with COVID-19, who spent nearly two weeks in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator, is now out of the ICU and grateful to be alive.

Stacey Unsinger, 51, of Geneva, spoke to the I-TEAM on FaceTime from her hospital bed at University Hospitals.

“I survived,” Unsinger said with a smile. “I have an autoimmune disorder so I had myself on a two-week lockdown because I was scared to death to get it.”

She said she went to calling hours for a friend on March 21 and started feeling ill a couple of days later.

“I started with a fever that just kept going up,” Unsinger said. “My lungs felt like I was drowning. It was the weirdest feeling it was like they were starting to close off.”

She also experienced other symptoms, including losing her hearing, sense of smell and sense of taste. She had extreme body aches as well.

“It was just horrible, for a lack of a better word, it’s evil,” Unsinger said.

She was rushed to University Hospitals in Cleveland. Shortly after arriving, she was placed on a ventilator. She doesn’t remember anything from when she was in a medically-induced coma.

Unsinger was taken off the ventilator last week.

“I am just so grateful to the doctors, the nurses, the aides, everyone here at University Hospitals, they saved my life, they really did,” Unsinger said.

She added that she wants to thank her husband, father, her children, and her niece, Sarah Van Sickle, who started a meal train for her family.

“So many people have been so wonderful and so supportive,” Unsinger said. “I really think our governor has done a great job. I am not a political person, but I just can’t tell people how serious this is. Please practice social distancing and they say stay home, stay home. They are not trying to kill us or ruin lives, they are trying to save us. “

Unsinger said she doesn’t know when she will be released from the hospital. She is still having some medical issues but is hoping to home soon.