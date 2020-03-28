Fund established to raise money for PPEs, other health essentials in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Something new has been formed locally called the Trumbull County COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

It’s housed through the Trumbull County Community Foundation and is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand outreach.

If you’d like to make a donation you can do so online at comm-foundation.org/COVID-19.

“We’re gonna use that money for PPEs [Personal Protective Equipment] and other essential equipment that the community needs. On top of that, there’s the ongoing that these foundations are already helping the needy, those who need food supplies and that type, that’s just been exacerbated by the disease,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien.

