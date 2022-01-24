YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free N-95 masks are now available in Ohio and other states.

The White House announced last week that 400 million masks are being made available to states from a government stockpile.

The masks are being distributed through pharmacies and community centers, but details about specific outlets have not been confirmed. You should call ahead to your local pharmacy or organization to check if they received the masks.

The masks were supposed to ship last week and should be available beginning Monday and throughout the week.

Experts have been stepping up calls for people to use higher quality masks like N95s, which offer much better protection than simple cloth masks, especially in the face of the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that N95 masks offer the highest level of protection. Experts have also recommended KN95 masks, another type of high quality mask, though consumers are warned to make sure the masks they are buying are not counterfeit.