Free COVID-19 tests being offered at pop-up site in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is sponsoring a COVID-19 pop-up testing site in the Valley Thursday.

It’s at Spanish Evangelical Church on Keystone Avenue in Youngstown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone can get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

The tests will be free.

Flu shots will also be offered for $25 or at no cost with your insurance card.

The next pop-up COVID-19 testing and flu shot clinic in Youngstown will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Avenue on Oct. 29.

