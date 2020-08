The pop-up testing site will be at a Youngstown church Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Youngstown Wednesday.

It will take place at Metro Assembly of God on South Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone can get tested at no cost. You don’t have to pre-register either.

If you go, you must wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, you can get one there.

The testing is drive-thru, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Members of the Ohio National Guard will be administering the tests.