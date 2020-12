It's an effort to make sure everyone is COVID-free before heading home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free COVID-19 testing will be available to students, faculty and staff at YSU Tuesday in an effort to make sure everyone is COVID-free before heading home for the holiday break.

Testing will be going on from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watts Center.

This is only for Youngstown State students, faculty and staff. Appointments are required and you can set them up online.

Results will be sent electronically within two hours of testing.