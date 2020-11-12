Four states added to travel advisory list in Pennsylvania

Coronavirus

by: Rian Bossler

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added four more states to the travel quarantine list.

The four new states are Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts.

Louisiana was removed from the list.

As of November 6, the list now consists of 34 total states.

If you have traveled or plan to travel to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The same recommendations apply if you travel to the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

