Four states added to travel advisory list in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added four more states to the travel quarantine list.

The four new states are Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts.

Louisiana was removed from the list.

As of November 6, the list now consists of 34 total states.

If you have traveled or plan to travel to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The same recommendations apply if you travel to the following states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming