For first time in 80 years, Warren Civic Music cancels its season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 80-year history, Warren Civic Music is canceling its concert season.

Officials with Warren Civic Music blamed uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations pertaining to public gatherings.

“We held out as long as we could hoping things would change for the better, yet restrictions for indoor entertainment still prevail,” read a statement from Warren Civic Music.

The organization plans to reschedule the artists that were planned during the 2020-2021 concert season.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the new dates.