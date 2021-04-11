Following Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 vaccination tour

The governor was asked if he was worried about Franklin County, where Columbus is, and the rest of the state reaching level purple

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s vaccination tour, he spent part of his weekend touring Circleville High School’s vaccination site Saturday.

It’s located in Pickaway County, south of Columbus.

The governor was asked if he was worried about Franklin County, where Columbus is, and the rest of the state reaching level purple.

DeWine said he’s worried as a whole as the country is seeing the new variants, causing this rise in COVID-19 cases.

He said he doesn’t know if Ohio will reach purple, but he’s keeping an eye on other states.

“Franklin County could potentially go to level purple but very well may not. We are behind Michigan and we have the benefit of having more time, more weeks, to get shots in arms–that’s what we got to do,” DeWine said.

DeWine has toured 31 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state.

He said he’s learning that Ohioans rely on their loved ones and primary doctors to encourage them to get vaccinated and answer any questions or concerns they may have.