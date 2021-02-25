Five states listed on this week’s Ohio COVID-19 travel advisory

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five states are listed on the latest Ohio travel advisory released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate dropped to 8 percent this week in Ohio, up from 7 percent last week.

Last week’s advisory was made up of the same five states.

South Dakota 22.3% Kansas 22.1% Alabama 22% Iowa 21% Idaho 21%

The state’s advisory notes that Kentuck and Mississippi experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means Ohio was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.

