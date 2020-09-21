First YSU student living on campus tests positive for COVID-19

Confidentiality laws prohibit the university to disclose anymore information, such as where the student lives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University updated their COVID-19 Dashboard Monday with last week’s data. According to the dashboard, there are four additional cases of COVID-19.

Of those four cases, one is a student who lives on campus.

This is the first time YSU has reported a positive case of a student living on campus.

Confidentiality laws prohibit the university to disclose anymore information, such as where the student lives.

Of the other three cases, two are students who live off campus and one is an employee.

The dashboard is updated every Monday.

