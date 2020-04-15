First wave of Pennsylvania inmates released under temporary reprieval program

If an inmate violates the program, they will be sent back to the DOC

(WKBN) – The Department of Corrections (DOC) has released its first wave of inmates from Pennsylvania prisons under the Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration.

Governor Tom Wolf established the program on April 10.

The following inmates met the criteria for the program:

Israel Rodriguez – Waymart facility

Bryan Fritz – Waymart facility

Patrick Fish – Waymart facility

Wilfredo Quirindongo-Rodriguez – Waymart facility

Gregory Zimmerman – Waymart facility

Jose Arismendi Rodrigues, Jr. – Smithfield facility

Brant Cromer – Smithfield facility

Nathaniel Barnes – Coal Township facility

Considerations went through county prosecutors and judges, DOC Secretary John Wetzel and Gov. Wolf.

Each inmate will be tested for COVID-19 before going to a community corrections center or under home confinement, where they will be under supervision.

If an inmate violates the program, they will be sent back to the DOC.

There have been no positive cases of the coronavirus reported at the prison in Mercer, according to state numbers.

You can find more information about the coronavirus and Pennsylvania prisons on the DOC’s website.