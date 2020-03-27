First responders warn against calling ambulances for non-emergencies

The Trumbull County Fire Chiefs' Association say first responders should be protected in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak

(WKBN) – The Trumbull County Fire Chiefs’ Association is asking people that ambulances should only be used in emergencies, especially since first responders are stretched thin due to COVID-19.

The association posted to its Facebook page, saying, “Our firefighters and paramedics are critical infrastructure that should be protected during this time while protecting each of you. Using them for non-emergency calls or incidents that don’t require immediate medical intervention may take away from saving the life of someone experiencing a serious medical condition.”

The Trumbull County Fire Chiefs’ Association advised anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms with associated fever or cough to call their primary care provider for direction.