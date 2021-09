AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first 50 people at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Austintown Thursday will get a $100 Visa gift card.

The clinic is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 50 Westchester Drive. Staff will take a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic is sponsored by Mahoning County Public Health and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Health officials say it’s imperative to get a vaccine to stop the spread of the virus, particularly the Delta variant.