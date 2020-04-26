Finally, Ohio’s virus-extended primary is coming to an end

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose marking National Voter Registration Day at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. Numbers released by the state’s election chief, Republican Frank LaRose, show that 1.67 million people, fewer than a fourth of registered voters, had requested an absentee ballot by the end of last week. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s virus-extended 2020 primary is finally coming to end, nearly 10 weeks after voting began.

Officials postponed in-person voting scheduled March 17 for safety amid the pandemic, and they wound up with a mostly vote-by-mail plan that will allow in-person voting Tuesday for some people with special circumstances.

It’s the first election of its kind in the state. Voter participation has been running at about half of the 2016 turnout, when two hotly contested presidential primaries were on the ballot.

This year, the state still has some contested congressional primaries as well as races for legislative seats, judges, and local candidates and issues.