Fewer virus patients aiding Pennsylvania case investigators

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania health officials say a growing majority of people contracting the coronavirus in Pennsylvania aren’t answering basic questions that would help case investigators trace the source of the infections.

The rising lack of cooperation with case investigators comes as Pennsylvania’s positivity rate, number of infections and coronavirus-related hospitalizations are on the rise.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that 71% of people interviewed in the week of Oct. 11-17 didn’t completely answer questions as to whether they frequented a business or attended a mass gathering before their symptoms showed up.

Levine said this is critical information to share. Of those that did respond, 16% reported going to a business.

