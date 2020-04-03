Federal prison in Columbiana County reports another inmate death, this one from COVID-19

At least two other inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Elkton, and another inmate has died

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal prison in Columbiana County reported another inmate death, this one testing positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, March 27, FCI Elkton inmate Margarito Garcia-Fragoso, 65, reported to the Health Services Department and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19 and his condition quickly deteriorated, so he was placed on a ventilator.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Garcia-Fragoso had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which made the coronavirus especially risky for him.

He died on Thursday.

Garcia-Fragoso was serving a 126-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He has been in Elkton’s custody since January 10, 2017.

Earlier this week, another inmate — 53-year-old Woodrow Taylor — also died after experiencing shortness of breath. He also had pre-existing conditions, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and his COVID-19 test was last listed as pending.

At least two other inmates at Elkton have also tested positive for COVID-19.