Federal money coming to Mahoning County to help with coronavirus-related expenses

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Financial help is on the way to a number of local social service agencies and the Mahoning County government, thanks to the federal CARES Act.

Recently, the state awarded more than $3.7 million in funding it received from the feds to help cover expenses related to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s mental health and recovery board, Catholic Charities, the local United Way, the county health department, local food drives and the Ohio State extension office were among the recipients.

“Although it is government money, the intent is to put it in the hands of the entities within the county that have the ability to distribute it quickly, that have the avenues, that know the needs, that know the people,” commissioner Dave Ditzler said.

Commissioners said more than $1.5 million will go to local county departments and agencies to reimburse their coronavirus-related costs as well.