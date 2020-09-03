PITTSBURGH (AP) – Federal agents searched a nursing home near Pittsburgh that had the worst coronavirus outbreak of any in Pennsylvania and was already being investigated by the state on suspicion of criminal neglect.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said in a written statement that agents were at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, as well as at the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County.
Meanwhile, Temple University announced Thursday that the majority of classes will shift online through the end of the fall semester amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases among students.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Federal agents search Pa. nursing home with many virus deaths
- Experts urge flu shots to limit strain on health care system
- Health officials worry Labor Day could prompt another virus surge
- Rochester mayor suspends officers involved in Daniel Prude death
- Grandchildren honor life of longtime Indians fan from Niles with a seat in the stands