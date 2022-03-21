(WKBN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting soon to discuss future COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The meeting is set for April 6.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will discuss considerations for future COVID-19 vaccine booster doses and the process for selecting specific strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus for COVID-19 vaccines to address current and emerging variants.

CDC officials will also be part of the meeting.

“As we prepare for future needs to address COVID-19, prevention in the form of vaccines remains our best defense against the disease and any potentially severe consequences,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Now is the time to discuss the need for future boosters as we aim to move forward safely, with COVID-19 becoming a virus like others such as influenza that we prepare for, protect against, and treat.”

No vote is planned at this meeting and there will not be any discussion of any product-specific applications.