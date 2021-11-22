Fauci, health officials give guidance for Thanksgiving

(WKBN)- The week of Thanksgiving is here.



For many of us, the holiday will look much different than the smaller celebrations last year.

Health experts seem to be okay with a return to normal, with one little detail.

That one detail being that people gathering together are vaccinated.



White house Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared this message with us.

“For the people who are vaccinated, the people who can get boosted, enjoy your holiday season with your family indoors, grandparents, children, do it,” Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said on CNN’s State of the Union that fully immunized Americans can safely celebrate the holidays indoors and maskless. But he warns that full immunization for some may include the Pfizer or Moderna booster shot.

“Well two shots for a timeframe means you are fully vaccinated. When we started to see the immunity start to wane we said people should get boosted,” Fauci said.

He says that with all good news there is also a warning.

“I think we need to be mindful that when we lift these restrictions. We may have to re-implement them. If things worsen,” said former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Former FDA commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, told CBS Face The Nation those words as states begin to lift mask requirements.

Health officials will be watching closely for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.