Fair food served to cars driving through Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, the Canfield Fair hosted its first Food Extravaganza.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., people could drive through the fairgrounds to order food from different vendors without ever getting out of their car.

George Roman, director of concession and entertainment for the Canfield Fair, said they’re glad they can offer something different for people to do during this time.

“Everybody’s been cooped up and we all know that, and so for the opportunity to come out and get some fresh air even though they’re sitting in their cars, it’s still an opportunity to get out, stretch your legs, enjoy the day.”

The event will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Roman said they are planning future events as well. Those details will be released at a later date.