(WKBN) – Yesterday, a concerned viewer called about expired COVID-19 test kits. Today, we found out that certain kits’ expiration dates have been extended.

Certain tests of certain brands of at-home COVID-19 test kits have been extended, but not all.

Youngstown health commissioner Erin Bishop said the only ones she’s aware of that have an extension are the BinaxNOW tests.

If you have one of those, you need to match the lot number on your test kit to their website database.

“I would go to the website of the manufacturer of your testing kit and then, like I said for the BinaxNOW, I know they have an easy link to link to and then you can just follow the steps,” Bishop said.

However, if you have symptoms and are using an expired test that’s been extended and test negative, Bishop says it would be a good idea to get a second test because it may not be quite as reliable.