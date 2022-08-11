(WKBN) — Experts with the Ohio Department of Health say the latest spike in COVID-19 cases appears to have leveled off if not started decreasing.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said cases that have occurred among already vaccinated patients have — for the most part — been relatively mild.

He said the key is to have both two rounds of vaccine followed by a booster shot.

“In Ohio, 68% of adults have now had two doses. While that’s a very encouraging milestone, it still leaves 2.6 million adults who’ve had two shots but haven’t rounded off their primary series with that third shot,” said Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff said the COVID vaccines are doing the job they were designed to do — reduce the chances of severe infections and deaths.